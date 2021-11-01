Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 195 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 79.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Qorvo stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

