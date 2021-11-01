Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 856 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FE opened at $38.53 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

