Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in POSCO by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in POSCO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in POSCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $63.26 on Monday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

