Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

ALNY opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

