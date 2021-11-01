Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

