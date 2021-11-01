Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 631 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,212,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NYSE CBRE opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

