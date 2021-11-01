Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 899,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

