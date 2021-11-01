Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

