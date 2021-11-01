Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Purchased by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRVS opened at $4.53 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.