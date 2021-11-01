Cowen Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $140.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NYSE ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.47. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Zendesk by 9.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zendesk by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

