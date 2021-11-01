Credit Suisse AG Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 911.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,412 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

