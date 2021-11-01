Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 911.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,412 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.05 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

