Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CGI were worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 917.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.39 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

