Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477,883 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,628 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.86 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

