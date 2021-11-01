Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

TME stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.