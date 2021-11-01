Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,153 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $31,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

CG stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,850,959 shares of company stock valued at $532,705,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

