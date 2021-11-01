Credit Suisse AG Sells 96,813 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of The J. M. Smucker worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

