Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 837,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

