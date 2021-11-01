Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “MARKET PERFORM” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.22 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.