Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 142.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% in the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $319.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

