Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

