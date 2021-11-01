Critical Survey: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.94 $213.70 million $9.06 9.41 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $111.94, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

