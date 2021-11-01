Critical Survey: Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -37.63% -35.60% Ensysce Biosciences N/A 21.23% 4.77%

79.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -8.53 Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akero Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $51.43, suggesting a potential upside of 139.31%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

