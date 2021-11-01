CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. CROAT has a total market cap of $220,104.97 and approximately $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,888,838 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

