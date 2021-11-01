Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,536.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,536 ($124.59) and last traded at GBX 9,440 ($123.33), with a volume of 5990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,458 ($123.57).

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,926.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,812.20.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6 shares of company stock valued at $52,376.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.