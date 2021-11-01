CrossAmerica Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 600.0%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.15. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.