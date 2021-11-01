CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $281.80

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $281.80, but opened at $276.00. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $271.95, with a volume of 34,322 shares changing hands.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

