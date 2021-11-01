Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPTK opened at $9.72 on Monday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

