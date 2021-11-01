CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CT Real Estate Investment to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$129.56 million during the quarter.

