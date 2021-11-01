Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 115,680 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3,627.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BWXT opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
