Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 115,680 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3,627.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

