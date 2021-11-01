Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 449,696 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

