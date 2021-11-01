Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 133,576 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,576 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $11,615,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

