Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,905 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

