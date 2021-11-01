Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $89.02 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.