Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $6.72 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 579,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

