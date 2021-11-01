Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $277.43 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

