Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 387,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $116.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

