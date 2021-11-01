Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.25 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 656,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,382. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.