Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.51 million, a P/E ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cutera has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cutera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Cutera worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.