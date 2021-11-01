CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.91

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.91 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 56459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

