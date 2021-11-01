CYCLUB (CYCLUB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.22 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. CYCLUB has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.