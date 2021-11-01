CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.23.

CONE stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after buying an additional 106,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

