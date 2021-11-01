CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyrusOne traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $83.05, with a volume of 5983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

