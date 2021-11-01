Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $23.57. 2,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,390. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.