CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $17.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 9,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,920. The company has a market cap of $373.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

