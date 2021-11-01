DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

