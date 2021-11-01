Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,810,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after acquiring an additional 559,007 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

