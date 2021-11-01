Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.50 ($111.18).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

