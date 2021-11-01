Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,491,378,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,991,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 51,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.20. 26,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

