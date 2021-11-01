Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. Danaos has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

